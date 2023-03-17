Tamella Hunt, of the family-owned Hunt and Seek clothing store in Havelock North, said local businesses need local and out-of-town support to survive. Photo / Warren Buckland

Businesses in Hawke’s Bay CBDs have made a rallying cry for locals and domestic travellers to come and support them through an all-time low period of foot traffic and visitor numbers after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Tamella Hunt, co-owner of the family-owned Hunt And Seek clothing store in Havelock North, said they were very fortunate to have a business that was still operational, but flooding had affected their customer numbers, both local and from out-of-town, significantly.

“People just haven’t been shopping. There has been a lot of survivor’s guilt, they feel as though they shouldn’t be out looking at clothes or shopping in general because other people have lost everything,” Hunt said.

She said the effect on her business had been worse than the Covid lockdowns.

She said local businesses needed local support just as much as out-of-town support.

“I worry that if locals don’t start supporting their local businesses, there is going to be no Hawke’s Bay to come and visit,” Hunt said.

“If they can get in Hawke’s Bay first, whether that is Waipukurau or Waipawa, buy it here rather than outside our region. We all need the support.”

She said she was “absolutely elated” to hear that State Highway 5 was reopening to all traffic during the day next week.

“It means Auckland visitors can now come back to the region.”

Havelock North Business Association manager Emma McRobbie said the loss of events and road access had been two big hits to foot traffic.

She said a lot of the businesses had been victims of the cyclone themselves and had contributed to supporting the community and cleaning up, but now they had shared with her a “rallying cry” for locals to come and support them.

“We’d love to get people back, out and give them a sort of relaxing place to clear their head and escape from it all and support some of our great local businesses.”

Napier City Business Inc GM Pip Thompson said the group was about to run a campaign called “Napier City is open”.

“Our region is open, a bomb hasn’t hit us and we do have a lot to come see and do,” Thompson said.

“We want people to feel confident and comfortable to come back to town.”

A Craggy Range spokesperson said earlier that they hoped that those who could, would continue to support local producers by visiting fresh farmers’ markets, eateries, and favourite restaurants.

“We know that everyone’s collective efforts and resilience are being noticed across the country, so we are hopeful and confident that Hawke’s Bay will continue to be seen as the incredible destination that it is.”

Hamish Saxton, CEO of Hawke’s Bay Tourism, said last week that over 85 per cent of their member businesses were now fully operational.

“Hawke’s Bay’s visitor economy is the third largest contributor to regional GDP (after processing/manufacturing and agriculture) and is estimated to represent 9-10 per cent of the total employment in the region,” Saxton said.

“It will, therefore, play an important role in the recovery, bringing money into the economy, and supporting jobs and businesses, including both Hastings and Napier CBDs.”

He said they were supporting members by spreading the message that businesses are operational.

He said visitors should plan ahead by keeping up to date with road information as well as checking with their accommodation and activity providers to reconfirm bookings.



