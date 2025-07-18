Advertisement
Updated

Hawke’s Bay Hospital worker charged over cannabis cake at lunch

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

The cake shared with colleagues was laced with cannabis. Photo / 123RF

A 54-year-old woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly taking a cannabis-laced cake to a shared work lunch at Hawke’s Bay Hospital - resulting in other staff needing medical treatment.

The woman is set to appear in court next month.

1News reported that hospital staff ate the cake at

