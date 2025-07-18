The cake shared with colleagues was laced with cannabis. Photo / 123RF

A 54-year-old woman is facing criminal charges after allegedly taking a cannabis-laced cake to a shared work lunch at Hawke’s Bay Hospital - resulting in other staff needing medical treatment.

The woman is set to appear in court next month.

1News reported that hospital staff ate the cake at a shared lunch and returned to work on June 30. A number of people then began feeling the effects of the laced item.

At least two people were treated in the hospital’s emergency department.