Health NZ have said there were no clinical or senior medical officers involved.
The woman who supplied the cake has reportedly resigned.
Earlier this month, police said they were investigating the incident.
Today, they confirmed a woman had been “arrested and charged”.
Police could not confirm the exact charge but said it was “likely to be along the lines of “administers cannabis oil”.
The woman will appear in the Hastings District Court on Friday, August 15.
“As the matter is now before the courts, police can make no further comment,” said a spokesperson.
Health Minister Simeon Brown earlier described the incident as “completely unacceptable behaviour by the staff member involved”.
Health NZ refused to comment, as the matter was before the courts.
Save