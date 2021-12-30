Hawke's Bay hits 90% double dose vaccination milestone on eve of new year: 'The mahi doesn't stop just yet'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga in Hastings speaking with local Raiha Tahuri near the start of the vaccination campaign in October. Video / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay will enter the new year with 90 per cent of its population fully vaccinated.

The milestone was officially reached on the morning of New Year's Eve.

Chris McKenna, Hawke's Bay DHB Covid-19 Vaccination Senior Responsible Officer, said in a statement that Hawke's Bay should be proud of what was a team effort.

"People can enjoy New Year's with their friends and whānau knowing they are better protected, and our community is in a better position, now we're 90 per cent fully vaccinated."

She said more than 130,000 people in Hawke's Bay had been vaccinated this year thanks to a large dedicated team.

"The DHB together with community health providers, iwi, councils and leaders have worked hard together to reach people, no matter where they live."

"The mahi doesn't stop just yet as we work hard to also reach a 90% fully vaccinated Māori population which is a personal DHB target, as well as rolling out the boosters and vaccinations for the 5 to 11 year age group early next year."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga in Hastings speaking with local Raiha Tahuri near the start of the vaccination campaign in October. Photo / Warren Buckland

McKenna encouraged anyone who is not yet vaccinated, or due for either their second or a booster shot, to get it done as soon as possible, particularly after Thursday's positive Covid case detected in Napier.

"It is a reminder to everyone that we need to remain vigilant by wearing masks, scanning in and getting tested if feeling unwell. It's also a timely reminder that getting vaccinated is the best way for Hawke's Bay people to protect themselves from Covid-19. Fully vaccinated people are less likely to get sick with the virus, less likely to pass it on and are much less likely to get seriously ill or require hospital care."