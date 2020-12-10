Hawke's Bay gang violence: Police seize guns and drugs in response

Firearms and drugs were seized and one person was arrested after search warrants prompted by gang tension. Photo / Warren Buckland

Firearms and drugs have been seized and one person arrested after search warrants by Hawke's Bay police prompted by violent gang incidents in the region.

Two people were left with gunshot wounds after two gang shootings in Napier early last week, and two people were stabbed in Hastings last Sunday.

The most recent incident, on Warren St, Hastings, left a man with serious injuries.

Drugs and a number of firearms were seized by Hawke's Bay Police after search warrants were executed at two Raupunga addresses on Tuesday.

Arrests are imminent, a police spokesperson said.

Police said several search warrants were also conducted at addresses in Napier on Thursday in relation to the "recent tension".

Following the search warrants, one person was arrested on unrelated charges.

Hawke's Bay area prevention manager inspector Martin James said Hawke's Bay Police were continuing to provide reassurance patrols due to the ongoing gang activity.

James said police took the incidents extremely seriously and their priority is the safety and wellbeing of the community.

"The increased police presence has had a positive impact on reducing gang activity, however we acknowledge that tension still remains," he said.

"Police will continue to be highly visible around Hawke's Bay with a specific focus on gang activity and an emphasis on reducing and preventing the harm caused by these groups."

Hawke's Bay Police previously said they are set to meet with local gang leaders to discuss the recent incidents.

Inquiries are continuing, James said.