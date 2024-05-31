Liam Dann breaks down the budget for you.

The Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market has been voted Coast Kiwis’ Favourite Farmers’ Market in the 2024 Outstanding Food Producer Awards.

Established in 2000, Hawke’s Bay Farmers’ Market holds the distinction of being one of the oldest and largest farmers’ markets in New Zealand.

The market is renowned for its friendly and relaxed atmosphere, and offering a diverse range of fresh produce and genuine artisanal goods.

Every Sunday from 8.30 am to 12.30 pm, the market offers patrons a complete shopping experience at the grounds of the Waikoko Gardens at the Tōmoana Showgrounds.

The recognition holds special significance for the market as it navigated through a challenging year, in the aftermath of a cyclone that affected stallholders and the community.

Market chairman Mark Verry said they were thrilled to receive the title.

“This award serves as a testament to the resilience and dedication of our stallholders and the unwavering support of our community.

“Despite the challenges we faced, we remained steadfast in our commitment to providing a vibrant marketplace where growers and artisans showcase their finest produce and products.”

Market manager Loren Crossan said they remained “committed to fostering a sense of community and providing a platform for growers and artisans to thrive”.

She wanted to thank locals and visitors who supported the growing market.