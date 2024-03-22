Kiwis face the chop as ANZ moves work overseas, a thumbs up from the AA on new speed limit guidelines and Queen Camilla opens up on the King’s health in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Hawke’s Bay’s Bay-chelor series has officially chosen its bachelor and bachelorette - with a “familiar face” cast as the bachelor.

Yet their identities remain a secret.

Organiser Cameron Wattam didn’t want to reveal too many show secrets, however, he told Hawke’s Bay Today the male lead would certainly be someone recognisable.

With two weeks to go until filming, they’re still on the hunt for their final six contestants - three ladies and three gents.

Cameron Wattam wanted to create something fun for Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

The aspiring content creator said he was overwhelmed at the response when the show was announced in January, and hoped his passion would lead to a career.

“I feel like our generation has grown up with all these internet personalities, and it’s no longer Hollywood that makes content,” Wattam said.

The bachelorette was picked early, but the male lead proved more difficult to find, but he always had faith they would find someone.

“My definition of a good bachelor would be someone who has strength, but knows kindness.”

The Bay-chelor would feature at least 20 contestants to compete for a chance at love at the Thirsty Whale in Ahuriri and win a date with the bachelor and bachelorette.

The first round will be ‘blind’ dates, with the bachelor and bachelorette eliminating half of the competitors without seeing them.

In the second round, competitors are revealed and the bachelor and bachelorette ask three questions, with two more people eliminated.

Finally, the third round offers up a twist with humour - competitors have one minute to “woo” their bachelor or bachelorette in any way they feel would crown them winner.

Anyone wishing to apply can message Hawkesbay Bay-chelor on Facebook.

Michaela Gower joined Hawke’s Bay Today in 2023 and is based out of the Hastings newsroom. She covers Dannevirke and Hawke’s Bay news and has a love for sharing stories about farming and rural communities.