Home / New Zealand

Hawke’s Bay director Parminder Singh jailed for more than 14 years for exploiting, raping workers

Ric Stevens
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

A Vietnamese woman was manipulated and "trapped" into doing what her employer wanted for two months. Photo / 123RF

A Vietnamese woman was manipulated and "trapped" into doing what her employer wanted for two months. Photo / 123RF

This story deals with the subject of sexual exploitation and rape and may be upsetting for some readers.

An employer raped two vulnerable foreign workers after manipulating and “trapping” one of them into doing what he wanted, and drugging the other.

Parminder Singh, 46, is now facing a

