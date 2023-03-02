Two off-duty police officers foiled an attempted burglary in Hastings, landing two women with a raft of charges after they fled the scene.

Senior Sergeant KJ and Detective Senior Sergeant Sally confronted the pair after watching their car speed into a driveway.

The same car had allegedly been involved in a police chase earlier that day.

The passenger of the vehicle ran into a property nearby and the driver fled when the officers identified themselves.

The Eagle helicopter, operating in Hawke’s Bay following Cyclone Gabrielle amid local concern about looting in the region, and other on-duty officers found and arrested the driver.

The passenger was found hiding under a tree.

A 49-year-old woman was charged with theft of a vehicle and unlawfully being in an enclosed yard.

She is due to appear in the Hastings District Court on March 6.

Another 22-year-old woman was charged with failing to stop, being an unlicensed driver, dangerous during and receiving.

She is due to appear in Hastings District Court on March 21.

The two off-duty officers said: “We are never really off-duty.

“We are always ready to keep our communities safe.”

It comes as some residents in Hawke’s Bay said they were prepared to arm themselves to defend their properties amid a supposed post-cyclone crime spree at a public meeting last night.

Police Minister Stuart Nash, also the Napier MP, Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise, Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst and Police Superintendent Jeanette Park were among 200 people at the public meeting in Bay View, Napier.

Organisers of the meeting made it clear they did not want the meeting politicised.

They said the intent of the meeting was to share truthful stories and feelings relating to safety issues within the community.

“Our community needs to get factual because there’s been lots of rumours,” organiser and Bay View resident Louise Parsons said.

“I’m sick of people saying that it’s not really that bad when we know it is,” she said.

“You’ve got people wanting to bear arms - it’s not about bearing arms, it’s just about wanting to be safe.”