Partners to the end - Dominic Thompson and Liam McCarthy after their record-breaking 10th wicket partnership of 140 for Hawke's Bay at the weekend.

One of the biggest last-wicket partnerships in New Zealand first-class or inter-provincial cricket was scored in Hawke’s Bay’s win by an innings over Whanganui in Whanganui at the weekend.

The unbroken partnership of 140 runs ended when captain Angus Schaw declared the Hawke’s Bay innings closed at 377-9 just before the start of the second day’s play on Sunday, with No 6 bat Dominic Thompson not out overnight on 112 and No 11 bat Liam McCarthy, better known as a bowler and in just his sixth match for the senior side, not out on 60.

The previous record last-wicket partnership for Hawke’s Bay in a senior representative partnership was 100, scored almost a century ago in 1932.

The record 10th-wicket partnership in New Zealand cricket history was 184 scored for Otago in a Plunket Shield match in 1932, the record for Central District is 133, scored in 1961, and the New Zealand test match record is the 151 scored by renowned batsman Brian Hastings and fast bowler Richard Collinge against Pakistan in Auckland in 1973.

The record-breaking partnership came after Hawke’s Bay dismissed the home side for 123, batting first and demolished by opening bowler Liam Dudding, who celebrated his 50th appearance for Hawke’s Bay with 6-20 off 11.4 overs.

It was 237-9 when Tech club player McCarthy joined Thompson, who would eventually score his fifth century for Hawke’s Bay as the pair battered through the last session to the close of play at 7pm.

With Dudding taking another wicket and Brad Schmullian and Brett Johnson each claiming four wickets, Hawke’s Bay dismissed Whanganui for 177 in its second innings to claim the Bay’s second outright win of the season, a big boost heading into the first defence of a new Hawke Cup area later this month.

Coach Christie Van Dyk said McCarthy, also a Hawke’s Bay indoor cricket representative, looked “a bit rusty” as he embarked on the partnership, but was soon playing like someone who could have been “opening” batsman, or at least somewhere further up the order.

When the declaration was made, Thompson had hit 2 sixes and 11 fours in an innings of 136 balls, while McCarthy had hit 9 fours in an innings of 63 balls.

Hawke’s Bay plays Wairarapa in another Furlong Cup match this weekend, before embarking on the defence of the Hawke Cup, the national minor association’s challenge trophy which the Bay lost to Canterbury Country in November 2022 but reclaimed against the same side in Rangiora two months ago.