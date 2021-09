Detours are being put in place on State Highway 2 and State Highway 5. Photo / Warren Buckland

One person has been seriously injured and after a truck and car collided at a highway intersection near Napier.

Police, firefighters and an ambulance were called at 11.45am to the intersection of State Highway 2, State Highway 5, and Taits Road.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency has confirmed that the road is closed and is advising road users to delay their journey or use an alternative route.

Detours are being put in place.

