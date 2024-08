Four people have been hurt, including three badly, in a Hawke's Bay car crash. Photo / Bevan Conley

One person has been critically hurt and three others injured in a Hastings car crash.

The single-car crash took place on Korokipo Rd, State Highway 50, near Fernhill, at about 11.30pm yesterday, St John said.

Its medics took all four people from the car to Hawke’s Bay hospital.

One was in a critical condition, two were in a serious condition, and one was in a moderate condition, it said.

Police said the car left the road and hit a power pole between Wheatley and Hakiwai roads.