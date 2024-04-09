TVNZ staff will learn their fate as job cut meetings loom, a warning as the Government looks at our gun laws and weather warnings in place. Video / NZ Herald / Getty

A new crematorium could be up and running within the next couple of years as a giant of the funeral services industry, Propel, has expanded into Hawke’s Bay.

It comes amid increasing demand for cremations in the region partly due to the comparatively high cost for burials.

During the past nine months, Propel Funeral Partners Ltd has bought three long-standing funeral businesses in Hawke’s Bay including Terry Longley and Son (Havelock North) and sister company Tong and Peryer Funeral Directors (Hastings), as well as Howard and Gannon Funerals (Taradale).

A Hastings District Council (HDC) spokeswoman said Propel was in “active discussions” for a new private crematorium facility in the region.

“A new crematorium is expected to be built within the next year or two,” a recent council report read, relating to Propel’s plans.

However, no resource consent application or air discharge application has yet been lodged, according to HDC, Napier City Council and Hawke’s Bay Regional Council.

Propel has been contacted multiple times for comment about its plans for Hawke’s Bay.

The Australian company is the second-largest funeral services company in Australia and New Zealand, operating at over 180 sites.

InvoCare is the largest and owns the likes of Beth Shan Funerals in Hawke’s Bay.

There are currently only two crematoriums in the Bay including the main one, Hawke’s Bay crematorium, at Hastings Cemetery.

Beth Shan Funerals (InvoCare) operates the other crematorium - a private facility also near Hastings Cemetery.

There was another crematorium in Napier but that closed a few years ago.

Both crematoriums in Hawke's Bay are located near Hastings cemetery (pictured). Photo / NZME

A council report stated Propel has “a history of accruing their own cremator” in areas where it has expanded.

If a new crematorium was opened in the coming years, it would take pressure off the existing Hawke’s Bay crematorium, which is on track to undertake about 950 cremations in the year to June 2024.

It has consent for only 1000 cremations per year and it is managed on behalf of Hastings, Napier and Central Hawke’s Bay councils.

An HDC council report stated crematorium usage was steadily increasing year on year, due to two main factors.

“An ageing and growing population in Hawke’s Bay, as well as people choosing cremation over burial due to the cost of burials,” the report read.

“If Propel have their own cremator, council expects a decrease in cremations [at Hawke’s Bay crematorium] of around 410 per year.

“It is anticipated that this situation would take a few years to become operational.”

A new private crematorium would also “reduce [the] forecasted need for a second [public] cremator in future years”, according to the HDC report.

Hawke’s Bay Today has contacted the three funeral services, recently purchased by Propel, for comment.

All three continue to operate under their existing brands.

Terry Longley and Son was family-owned for over 60 years before being purchased by Propel, sister company Tong and Peryer Funeral Directors has been operating for over 140 years, and Howard and Gannon Funeral Services has been operating for over 10 years.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.