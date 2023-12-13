Severe thunderstorms batter the capital, experts look to alternatives amid the Government’s smokefree plans and how you could soon be getting Wi-Fi on a domestic flight in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / SailGP / Supplied / NZHerald

Louis Gaffaney knows how to sell cookies.

In fact, he’s so good at it that he’s on target to sell 11,000 buckets - which will see him break the national record for Cookie Time Christmas buckets.

But that’s not all. The 20-year-old has also raised enough money to donate 250 buckets of cookies to the Christmas Cheer Appeal.

“It’s thanks to the generosity of gold coin donations from the public that I can donate so many buckets of cookies to the appeal,” Gaffaney said.

“I’m so happy to do this. It means that someone struggling will have something a little special for Christmas. And I like the fact that the donated money stays in the community and helps support people in need.”

This is the second year the Hawke’s Bay-born and bred student has taken on the job to make some holiday dough. Studying commerce, majoring in finance and commercial law in Wellington, he’s “back in the Bay working to save for next year”.

Gaffaney’s been putting in long hours and has hired his brother to help him out.

He says for him, Christmas is about spending quality time with friends and family.

“Everyone leads such busy lives these days. I’m looking forward to just relaxing with friends and family over Christmas.”

In his spare time he drives buses in Wellington.

Louis Gaffaney has raised enough money to donate 250 buckets of Christmas Cookies to the Christmas Cheer Appeal.

His ultimate goal is to buy his first home no later than 24 years old. “The age Chris Hipkins and Chris Luxon bought their own home.”

Gaffaney will be selling cookies right up until Christmas Eve at Hastings Countdown “unless I sell out before”.

The 2023 Christmas Cheer Street collection by staff at the Napier City Council has $1696.80 - the most it’s ever collected.

One of the appeal’s organisers, Hellene Overend, said the funds are for people who don’t make enough money to cover the extras at Christmas.

“It’s for people receiving financial assistance or no assistance at all. Christmas Cheer helps grandparents raising grandchildren and young parents of small children. It’s there for single parents, married parents, families and single people who are struggling to put food on the table.”

Donations of gifts for the elderly and children, cash and non-perishable food are all gratefully accepted.

Drop-off points

Hawke’s Bay Today offices, Hastings: 301 Heretaunga St East (open from 9am until 2pm), Napier: 105 Dickens St (open from 9am until 2pm)

offices, Hastings: 301 Heretaunga St East (open from 9am until 2pm), Napier: 105 Dickens St (open from 9am until 2pm) CHB Mail: 76 Ruataniwha St, Waipukurau (open Tuesday and Thursday 9am until 2pm, Wednesday and Friday, 9am until noon)

Customer Service - Napier City Council - cash and online donation at www.napier.govt.nz

Napier City and Taradale Libraries

Baby Factory - Napier

Mitre 10 - Napier

Customer Services - Hastings District Council

Any of the Hastings District Libraries

Linda Hall is a Hastings-based assistant editor for Hawke’s Bay Today, and has 30 years of experience in newsrooms. She writes regularly on arts and entertainment, lifestyle and hospitality, and pens a column.