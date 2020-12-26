Hawke's Bay community rallies to find disabled boy's stolen wheelchair

Ally Lammas (sitting down) is all smiles after the buggy was found and returned by police.

The family of a disabled boy whose special wheelchair was stolen on Christmas Eve has thanked the community who rallied in force to find it.

Ally Lammas took to Facebook on Thursday afternoon after a young family member's buggy disappeared from their property.

"To whoever stole [Josh's] beach buggy, how much more low can you go to steal off a boy in a wheelchair?

"This buggy was made specially for Josh for us to take him to the beach so he can join in," she wrote.

The post was shared on several community pages around the Waipukurau and wider central Hawke's Bay district and shared thousands of times.

A photo of young Josh sitting in his buggy at the beach accompanied the post.

By yesterday, the buggy had been found and returned to a very grateful owner - after an eagle-eyed member of the public spotted it.

'A happy boy today'

The Eastern District Police shared a photo of Lammas sitting in the buggy in front of the local police station after it was found.

"A fantastic community effort was made to recover this custom-made wheelchair.

"The owner made a public appeal on [Facebook)] which was picked up by a concerned citizen who noticed the chair at a property.

"Hastings Police located the chair; which was returned to their happy owners."

Lammas took to Facebook to thank members of the public who had helped to look for the wheelchair - including people from around the country who had reached out wanting to donate to buy a new one for Josh.

"We have one very happy boy today," she wrote.

"We couldn't be any more blessed. I was blown away with the love and support I received from my post. We are very lucky to get the buggy back in one piece."

Lammas' latest update includes a heart-warming message from Josh, sitting in his buggy.

"Thank you. Merry Christmas."