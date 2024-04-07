Hawke’s Bay club rugby: Taradale beat Napier Tech in rematch of last year’s final

Taradale's Iakopo Petelo Mapu slips past Oliver Larbito on his way to another Taradale try. Photo / Connull Lang

Taradale's Iakopo Petelo Mapu slips past Oliver Larbito on his way to another Taradale try. Photo / Connull Lang

Taradale got emphatic revenge for last year’s Maddison Trophy final loss, beating Napier Tech 37-12 to go three-for-three in the Bayleys Commercial Nash Cup on Saturday.

In what was a physical encounter at Tareha Reserve the platform for success was laid by a dominant forward display with the front row in particular being outstanding at scrum time.

Taradale’s young fullback Izaiah Tuliau showed maturity beyond his years with a strong all round game including kicking three conversions and two penalties while halfback Humphrey Sheild featured prominently throughout the match and was the Maroons’ player of the day.

Tech’s coach Craig Wyllie said there would be many sore bodies from both sides on Sunday.

“Both teams threw everything into this confrontation and it seemed the crowd were thoroughly entertained.

“The forwards worked tirelessly, in particular Donovan Mataira, Liam Udy-Johns and Morgan Poi were huge for Tech, while backs Bethel Malasia and Bogi Kikau were strong with the ball in hand.”

Tech now says goodbye to Waitangi Tuisaga who is heading back to Christchurch to be with his family for the birth of their first child.





In other results Pirate came away with the points against MAC in a nine-point win at Flaxmere Park.

Pirate spokesman Jamie Nichol said a tough see-saw battle saw Napier Pirates pull away in the last 10 minutes for a solid win.

Co-captain Nic Agnew was immense around the field and scored a late solo try to seal it.

Others to excel with their workloads, both with the ball in hand and on defence were Pat Nichol and Kurtis Arlidge at lock and blindside flanker, he said.

“The Pirates scrum was dominant throughout the match, with the bench providing significant impact in the second half, which gave the backs plenty of front foot ball to do their thing and score some good tries to Piripi Phillip- King and Tipene Maxwell.

“Others to score tries were Jarrod Broughton and Michael Appert.”

MAC coach Anthony Morley said it was the 50th Premier match & blazer game for MAC first five eighth, Zedekiah Awa who is the first blazer recipient who has played all his club rugby with MAC from the fifth Grade through to the Premiers. Zedekiah is an elder brother to HB Tui & Blues Aupiki women’s half back, Kahlia Awa.

For MAC Johnny Ika was immense at fullback running in a hatrick of tries. Loosehead prop Fraser Taurima-Heperi had a memorable game in the tight.

Morley said MAC made a valiant fight back after a tough start and with impact from the bench took the lead with about 20 to play.

“The last 20 became an outright scrap which was full of physicality as teams fought for acendancy. It was Pirates that dominated the set piece & territory and conductor, Sheridan Rangihuna, put the icing on the cake with a penalty goal to conclude the scoring.”

In other games NOBM edged CHB 20-15, while Havelock North recorded a thumping win over Aotea, and HRS ran in more than 80 points in their win over Clive.

Aotea club spokesman Bryan Te Huki said their front row had done well, as had Ritchie Stephenson and Ethan Rosvall, but with a team rife with injuries they were struggling.

“Havelock brought their A game and if their kicker had his kicking boots on the score would have been a whole lot worse.

“We had our moments but as the score suggests couldn’t turn it into points.”

Taradale's Joshua Eden-Whaitiri and Napier Tech's Donavan Mataira compete in the lineout. Photo / Connull Lang

RESULTS:

TRSC: 37 Tries: Henry Williams, Iakopo Petelo Mapu, Majella TUFUGA, Flynn Allen, William Fonohema Conversions: Izaiah Tuliau (3) Penalties: Izaiah Tuliau (2) NTOB: 12 Tries: Bethel LUOTELE MALASIA, Tamati SAMUELS Conversion: Bogi Kikau

Havelock North: 61 Tries: Matawhero Wakefield-Sciascia, Richard Herangi (2), Michael Vuicakau, Rudy Ioasa, Trent Hape (2), Liam Edwards, Tom Allen, Ben Morgan, Teihana Brown Conversions: Will Cole (3) Aotea: 0

Pirate: 37 Tries: Michael Appert, Jarryd Broughton, Phillip King, Tipene Maxwell, Nicholas Agnew Conversions: Sheridan Rangihuna (3) Penalties: Sheridan Rangihuna (2) M.A.C: 28 Tries: John Ika (3), Api Tawalo Conversions: Zedakiah Te Rongonui Kingi Awa (2), Tom Iosefo (2)

HRS: 83 Tries: Eugene Sandilands (2), Neria Fomai (3), Kyan Lowe, Thomas Kirikiri (3), Patrick Lilo-Iosefo, Patrick Tuifua, Bryson Ioane, Jordan Thompson-Dunn Conversions: Koby Deacon (9) Clive: 7

NOBM: 20 Tries: Kere Penitito (3), Kade Manuel-Green CHB: 15 Tries: Semi Vodosese, Kaliova Mocetadra Conversion: Jordan Soli Penalty: Jordan Soli



