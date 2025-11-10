Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Hawke’s Bay Civil Defence leader defends delay in Cyclone Gabrielle alert

RNZ
6 mins to read

Images of those who died in relation to the cyclone are on display in the courtroom. Photo / RNZ, Alexa Cook

Images of those who died in relation to the cyclone are on display in the courtroom. Photo / RNZ, Alexa Cook

By Alexa Cook of RNZ

The man in charge of the emergency response during Cyclone Gabrielle in Hawke’s Bay was worried about putting people in danger if he issued an evacuation alert earlier, a coronial inquiry has heard.

The third week of the Hawke’s Bay phase

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save