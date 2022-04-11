Roads were impassable on SH2 south of Wairoa in late March. Photo / Supplied



The Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management Group has activated a Group Emergency Co-ordination Centre to deal with possible ramifications of a cyclone zeroing-in on Northern Hawke's Bay.

The decision follows Monday's heavy rain warning from national weather agency MetService that up to 300mm of rain could hit the Wairoa district over the 24 hours from mid-evening Tuesday, just a fortnight after a prolonged deluge which has caused some of the most extensive damage to farms and roads in the area in living memory.

The fears come with the progress of Ex-Tropical Cyclone Fili, which started to develop north of New Caledonia last week and is expected to approach the North Island from the subtropics today, crossing close to East Cape around midday Wednesday.

It is forecast to bring gales, heavy rain, large waves and coastal flooding to parts of the North Island from late Tuesday to Thursday.

HB CDEM group controller Ian Macdonald said that, briefed by MetService on Monday on an expected "fast moving but significant event" especially to hit in the northeast of the North Island, CDEM moved to a "monitoring" mode on Monday, and was activating the centre in Hastings from 8am Tuesday.

"Hawke's Bay residents need to be prepared for heavy rain, strong winds and large waves," he said.

"Unfortunately, the brunt of the rain looks likely to once again impact the Wairoa District and Tairāwhiti where up to 300mm may accumulate in 24 hours, starting from late Tuesday or early Wednesday."

The CDEM had a day of planning, national briefings and regional co-ordination meetings and had started contacting the "community champions" who would help mount an "effective and efficient emergency response" if required.

Councils had activated their incident management teams and started preparing their infrastructure and staff for possible impacts," he said.



On Monday night there was still some uncertainty with the exact track of the weather system, and changes in direction and speed would have a large effect on outcomes and impacts, Macdonald said.

Potential impacts of the severe weather could be power outages, road and transportation damage, and in some areas coastal inundation from swells, Macdonald said, adding:

"We already have wet conditions in Wairoa from the weather event in March, and any further significant rainfall will likely cause further slips and land damage on already saturated land.



"We're urging people in the region, particularly in our rural communities, to be prepared and to have a plan in place to respond to heavy rain and wind," he said.

"Ensure you have enough food, fuel and supplies for at least 3 days and please reach out to your neighbours and those who were impacted during the last rain event to ensure they are prepared as well."

The rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly, surface flooding and slips, and dangerous driving conditions, sparking a warning to delay travel if in doubt about the conditions.

Amid some suggestions the cyclone may move further east than had been thought, MetService was expecting to update its warning about 11am on Tuesday.

How to prepare – what to do

- Keep up to date with MetService weather forecasts.

- Work out what supplies you might need and make a plan.

- Be prepared to evacuate and keep your emergency grab bag near, particularly if you live close to waterways and steep slopes.

- Farmers and lifestyle block owners need to consider how and where you will relocate stock in a flood situation. Move stock and equipment out of low-lying areas.

- Storm events can damage water infrastructure so consider storing clean water for drinking, particularly if your home is in a flood-prone area or if you're on a non-reticulated supply or private supply.

- Act quickly if you see rising water. If you feel you, your family and/or your property are at risk, leave immediately and contact emergency services on 111.

- Do not attempt to drive or walk through floodwaters. There can be unknown hazards, like open drain holes and debris, and unseen hazards such as septic tank and sewage pollution.

For tips and tricks of how to prepare for the impacts of severe weather, visit getready.govt.nz/