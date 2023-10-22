Avery Watson, 8, from Hastings, enjoys the dragon wagon ride at the show. Photo / Paul Taylor

Organisers of the Hawke’s Bay A&P Show - which celebrated its 160th anniversary this year - say they are rapt with the turnout for the event, which attracted an estimated 30,000 people.

The annual show at Tomoana Showgrounds Hawke’s Bay in Hastings was held across three days, concluding on Friday’s public holiday.

Hawke’s Bay A&P Society general manager Elisha Milmine said it was a fantastic turnout.

Large crowds turned out for the final day of the Hawke's Bay A&P Show on Friday, during a sunny public holiday. Photo / Paul Taylor

MC Morrell, 5, from Flaxmere, with a great view over the crowds. Photo / Paul Taylor

“We are still tallying figures, but we are estimating we had close to 30,000 people,” she said.

“It is definitely a huge increase on last year, when we had about 22,000.”

She said brilliant weather on the public holiday on Friday played a big part.

A ride at the popular show. Photo / Paul Taylor

The carnival rides provided plenty of thrills at the show. Photo / Paul Taylor

Zita Meo, from Napier, on the dodgems. Photo / Paul Taylor

“And also the fact that everyone is out of Covid now and it has been a hard year, so I think everyone just wanted to get together again and have a nice family day out,” she said.

“Everyone was just really happy, and it was a great atmosphere.”