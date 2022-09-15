Police return to the scene of the body-in-car discovery in the Hawke's Bay homicide investigation. Video / Supplied

Police return to the scene of the body-in-car discovery in the Hawke's Bay homicide investigation. Video / Supplied

WARNING: Contains content some people may find upsetting

Teen homicide victim Ariki Rigby has been remembered as "beautiful, energetic, bright-eyed" by her heartbroken family.

And they have made another impassioned plea for anyone with information relating to her death to contact police.

The 18-year-old's body was found by a dog walker in a burnt-out car in a rural Havelock North car park on September 5 – two days after police had initially checked out the wreck.

At first the case was treated as an "unexplained death", before being upgraded to a homicide investigation late last week.

Ariki Rigby's family have remembered the 18-year-old as 'beautiful, energetic, bright-eyed'. Photo / Supplied

In a statement released today, her family thanked everyone for their "heart felt prayers of support and uplift" as well as the many messages of love and condolences.

"It's a tragedy what has happened that has not only impacted our family but the community and New Zealand.

"Our girl Ariki was beautiful, energetic, bright-eyed and lived life full throttle. She will be forever loved and missed.

"We ask that at this time as we the whanau, mourn and prepare to honour our girl with a beautiful funeral service open to the community ... that you continue to keep us in prayer."

Floral tributes have been laid at the place where the car containing Ariki Rigby's body was torched. Photo / Neil Reid

Ariki is set to be farewelled with a "celebration of life" service in Hastings tomorrow.

Motorcycle riders wanting to join a ride in her honour have been invited to gather near the Mobil Station, Taradale Rd at 9am, where they will travel to the property where Ariki's body is.

They will then ride in convoy to Ascende Global Church, 1200 Omahu Rd, Hastings, where the "celebration of life" will take place.

After the service, a private cremation will be conducted.

Her death notice said she was "greatly missed" by all.

"If you have any information around this very horrendous situation please contact the police in the first instance," the statement said.

"We would like to thank the Terry Longley funeral services, the police, Victim Support, and a special thank you to the person whom found our girl Ariki.

"Ariki will be laid to rest with her great grandparents, whanau and tipuna at Motuopae Island, Huria Tauranga Moana."

Police confirmed on Tuesday that the body of a woman found in a car which had been torched in the Riverside Rd Recreational Reserve's gravel car park was that of teenager Ariki.

Officers were first alerted to the wreck on the morning of Saturday, September 3, but they thought the burned remains inside the car were of an animal.

A dog walker who had a closer look at the car two days later realised they were human and called police.

A family member who did not want to be named yesterday told the Herald they were mourning for "our little girl".

Family members and friends had been searching for the 18-year-old since they last had contact with her in late August.

Police officers searching for evidence three days after the burned out car was first reported to authorities. Photo / Neil Reid

They had been left shell-shocked by Ariki's death, but also thanked both the Hawke's Bay community, and others from around New Zealand, for offering support.

On the same day as police confirmed Ariki was dead, her family shared a statement on social media thanking people who had shown love and concern for Ariki.

"It is with our deepest regret that we inform you all that our beautiful girl has been identified as the Wahine in that burnt-out car in Havelock North.

"We take this time to acknowledge everyone who has showed love and concern in helping us find our Ariki Rigby. All your efforts are greatly appreciated.

"If you have any information and details surrounding her death to please contact the Hastings Police Station in relation to Operation Sphynx."

Teen homicide victim Ariki Rigby had dreams of recording music. Photo / Supplied

According to a friend, Ariki was last seen on September 2 in the Napier/Hastings area.

One of Ariki's social media accounts includes a photo of her posing with patched Mongrel Mob Flaxmere members on August 27.

Several bunches of flowers have been laid over recent days where Ariki's body was found. Red and black balloons have also been tied to a pole in the car park.

Police talk to a dog walker at River Road Recreational Reserve a week on from Ariki Rigby being dumped in a car which was then set alight. Photo / Neil Reid

Yesterday morning, a patched Mongrel Mob member was parked up next to the spot where the car containing her was dumped and torched.

Ariki is a former student of Whanganui Girls' College.

The scenic reserve where Ariki Rigby's body was found in a burned out car is a popular destination for dog walkers and cyclists. Photo / Neil Reid

Police say they are following a number of lines of inquiry in relation to the teen's death but are continuing to appeal for information from the public.

It took more than a week for the teen to be formally identified.

Detective Inspector David De Lange said police had made "good progress" but still wanted to hear from anyone who saw a mid-90s dark grey Toyota Corona or people in the River Rd area between 10pm on September 2 and 7am on September 3.

The burned out vehicle containing her body was discovered on Saturday, September 3.

Police say they are following a number of lines of enquiry but are also seeking the public's help in the homicide investigation. Photo / Neil Reid

The car remained there over the weekend until the following Monday, September 5, when the dog walker, Hastings man Kevin Monrad, took a closer look and found Ariki's body, alerting police to take a closer look.

Police said an initial report from a member of the public was that the burned-out car contained animal remains.

Monrad took a closer look at the vehicle when he was walking past last Monday, and said it was obvious the body in the back was human after noticing shoulder-length hair and a silver necklace.

Police officers scour bush at the River Road Recreational Reserve. Photo / Neil Reid

He said it appeared she had suffered multiple bone breaks and fractures.

The Hastings man said when he inspected the vehicle he "noticed inside the car what to me looked like a corpse".

On closer view he discovered a woman's body which was lying "face down behind the driver's seat".

He said it was clear that she had multiple bone fractures consistent with someone who had been badly "beaten".