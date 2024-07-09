Compelled to dismantle and deconstruct it with a pallet knife and wax, Hawke’s Bay artist Anna Jepson etched out her black canvas, indicative of the many layers of her latest subject’s remarkable life and service.
A career change eight years ago allowed Jepson, of Ngāi Tahu and Danish descent, to paint full-time. She studied portraiture in Florence, Italy, during a series of summer programmes and incorporated portraiture into her practice.
“Every time I’ve come back, I’ve decided to paint somebody in our community who is of significance and has mana,” she told Hawke’s Bay Today.
“I used to see Jerry at all the blessings and art festivals. He’s got such a beautiful face and such a dynamic personality, I thought, one, I want to get to know him, and two, I’d love to paint him.”
Hapuku has been widely sought in the Hawke’s Bay community for his extensive knowledge of iwi history and Treaty of Waitangi claims, and is the recipient of the New Zealand Order of Merit for work he and his late wife did relating to services to kohanga reo and the wider community.
In his 84 years, he’s worked extensively in the freezing works, forestry, and shearing while providing for his whānau and continuing to serve his community in multiple advisory roles.
Jepson said painting Hapuku had taken her “on a journey, learning local history through Jerry’s eyes, being so fortunate to live on his ancestral land, and learning and appreciating the history of our surrounding hills”.
“We want it to go to someone very special, and it will. It will end up in the right place.”
Jepson will also be making limited edition prints that will be available through her artist website.
