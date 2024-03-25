Paul was last seen wearing a green, checked jersey, shorts, Skechers sneakers and grey socks. He was also wearing glasses. Photo / NZ Police

Police and the family of a 85-year-old man last seen on Monday have concerns for his welfare.

Paul was last seen in Te Awamutu about 4pm on Monday and Waikato police are now appealing for sightings.

"He was wearing a green, checked jersey, shorts, Skechers sneakers and grey socks. He was also wearing glasses," police said.

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Paul since 4pm or has information which might help locate him is asked to call police on 111 and quote event number P058217979.