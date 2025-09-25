Police are searching for Claire, who has gone missing from her home in Marewa, Napier. Photo / Eastern District Police

Have you seen Claire? Police searching for missing person in Hawke’s Bay

Police are searching for a person reported missing from her home in Marewa, Napier.

“Claire left home about 9am and was due to return about lunchtime but did not do so,” said police.

Police and Claire’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen her or has information is asked to call 111 immediately, quoting event number P063925417.