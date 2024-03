Winston Peters makes his state of the nation speech today, Ukrainian missile attack is said to be an attempt to disrupt the Russian election and India's election is expected to be the world's largest in the latest NZ Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald / AP

Police are tonight searching for a 6-year-old missing from his South Auckland home.

Anton was wearing a white T-shirt and black pants when he was last seen at his home in Manurewa’s Randwick Park today.

Police are urging anyone who thinks they have seen Anton today or has information which might help find him to get in contact immediately.

“Please call 111 and quote event number P058131185.”