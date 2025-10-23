Police are seeking information from anyone who may know the whereabouts of Palmerston North teenager Aimee. Photo / NZ Police

Have you seen Aimee? Police search for missing 17-year-old Palmerston North teen

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl from the Palmerston North area.

Aimee was reported missing on Wednesday, October 15, but has not been seen in person since September 26.

“Unfortunately, initial inquiries into locating Aimee have been unsuccessful, and we are now appealing for sightings or information,” police said.

“It is possible that she could be in the wider Manawatū area.”