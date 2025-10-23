Advertisement
Have you seen Aimee? Police search for missing 17-year-old Palmerston North teen

NZ Herald
Police are seeking information from anyone who may know the whereabouts of Palmerston North teenager Aimee. Photo / NZ Police

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 17-year-old girl from the Palmerston North area.

Aimee was reported missing on Wednesday, October 15, but has not been seen in person since September 26.

“Unfortunately, initial inquiries into locating Aimee have been unsuccessful, and we are

