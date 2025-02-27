In a text to parents just after 12pm, the school’s principal said there had been a threat and police were handling the situation.

“We are appropriately managing the risk. Some parents have collected their students, and you can do so via the main office.

“I will update you as soon as I have more information.”

Hauraki Plains College confirmed a threat had been made to the school in a statement to the Herald.

“School received a potential threat. Police have dealt with the matter. No lockdown required.”

One parent claimed the threat was made at 7.30am, but the school did not notify parents until four and a half hours later.

“They allowed students to go to school and didn’t put them into lockdown.

“Students are freaking out ... calling and messaging their parents. Just as well no one pays attention to the cellphone ban.”

The school told the Herald it had followed the advice of both police and the Ministry of Education.

A police spokesperson said they were not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident and there was not believed to be any threat to public safety.

Inquiries into the incident were ongoing.

Jaime Lyth is a multimedia journalist for the New Zealand Herald, focusing on crime and breaking news. Lyth began working under the NZ Herald masthead in 2021 as a reporter for the Northern Advocate in Whangārei.