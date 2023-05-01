Wild weather batters the North Island, principal speaks out after thieves strike three times and crowds descend on London for the King’s upcoming coronation in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

A mayday alarm was raised by a mystery stricken vessel in Auckland’s Hauraki Gulf during yesterday’s storm but despite a mass search no trace of a boat or those on board have been found.

The craft with three people on board is still feared missing more than 24 hours after the skipper issued an emergency call for help.

Despite an hours-long search operation by sea and air, there was no trace of the boat or its occupants.

A police spokesperson said emergency services received the call at 12.58pm yesterday via channel 16 Marine VHF radio.

“Maritime Police led the search with the assistance of a Westpac helicopter and four Coastguard boats.

“Investigations revealed the call originated in the Tamaki Strait area near Motuihe Island.”

The vessels searched an extensive area from Rakino Island to Kawakawa Bay for more than four hours but without success, the police spokesperson said.

“No further information was provided and no further contact was made with the boat.”

Several ground units were also engaged to check boat ramps and slipways, speaking with fishermen along the coastlines but no information was able to substantiate the initial call, the police spokesperson said.

“Maritime Police would like to remind boaties to carry lifejackets at all times, have two forms of communication and that an Emergency Position Indicating Radio Beacon (EPIRB) is one of the best forms of communication in an emergency.

“Modern EPIRBs and PLBs (personal locator beacons) transmit the persons’ position to emergency services.”

The daily mission’s report by Westpac Helicopter Rescue Trust said the crew were tasked by the police, alongside Coastguard, to the Hauraki Gulf to assist with the search and rescue of a boat reportedly in distress with three persons on board.

“After an extensive search of two hours around Rakino Island, Waiheke Island, Maraetai and Beachlands, there were no sightings of the boat. Westpac 1 then went to refuel and was subsequently stood down.”