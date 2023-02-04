Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New Zealand

Hastings street brawl: Police investigate fight involving weapons and up to 30 people

NZ Herald
Quick Read
The incident was reported to police about 5.45pm.

The incident was reported to police about 5.45pm.

A large group of people have been reported fighting with weapons, including hammers and baseball bats, in a residential Hawke’s Bay street today.

The Herald understands up to 30 people were seen brawling in Kauri St in the Mahora suburb of Hastings this afternoon.

DO YOU KNOW MORE - CONTACT SENIOR JOURNALIST KURT BAYER

One man was seen waving a knife, social media reports suggest.

Police received calls about the scuffle around 5.45pm.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

A large number of police patrol cars raced to the scene.

“The group dispersed and police are now making inquiries,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Some people have received minor injuries.”

Latest from New Zealand