A large group of people have been reported fighting with weapons, including hammers and baseball bats, in a residential Hawke’s Bay street today.

The Herald understands up to 30 people were seen brawling in Kauri St in the Mahora suburb of Hastings this afternoon.

One man was seen waving a knife, social media reports suggest.

Police received calls about the scuffle around 5.45pm.

A large number of police patrol cars raced to the scene.

“The group dispersed and police are now making inquiries,” a police spokeswoman said.

“Some people have received minor injuries.”