A sexual abuser has been jailed for 15 years after turning the lives of two brothers in his care into what one of them called a "living hell".

Judge Russell Collins, sentencing the man in the Napier District Court on Wednesday, said the abuse, which went on in Hastings for years, was "grave and serious".

He ruled that the man, in his mid 40s, will not be eligible for parole for seven and a half years.

The boys, now adults, were emotional as they appeared in court to provide victim impact statements.

The older brother told the court of flashbacks, nightmares and ongoing anxiety which left him unable to eat in restaurants.

"I feel judged about being a sexual abuse victim and don't know who knows it, so it makes me anxious."

He said the man, a cousin of one of his parents who took the boys in, at one time showed him a gun in a cupboard and "I fully believed that he would use it".

The younger brother, who was abused from the age of eight, was too emotional to read his statement which was read to the court by a supporter.

It said that his childhood was a "living hell" of sometimes daily sexual abuse that went on for years.

The charges, some of them representative, spanned the years 2008 to 2018.

"I don't forgive him for what he made my life and I hope that I never see him again," the younger brother said.

As an adult he had difficulty holding down jobs, and had contemplated suicide.

The man, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was appearing for sentence on 16 charges: nine for sexual violation, four of sexual conduct with a child, and three of stupefying. The court heard that the man would disable his victims with amyl nitrate to facilitate the abuse.

Judge Collins said he acknowledged the strength of character it had taken for the brothers to make their victim impact statements.

"I admire their courage and in all respects they present as extremely fine young men," the judge said.

The man, who appeared via a video link from Hawke's Bay Regional Prison, was found guilty by a jury trial last year.

The judge said that the man continued to deny his offending, which was his right, but he said that "each and every juror was sure that they [the brothers] were telling the truth".

He said this was sustained offending involving multiple acts of sexual violation, with planned premeditation, threats of violence and with a breach of trust of high degree.

The brothers, he said, were extremely vulnerable and suffered great harm.