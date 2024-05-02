NZ's first case of an international sporting rep diagnosed with CTE, Lachie Jones inquest and Princess Charlotte turns nine in the latest NZ Herald headlines.

Two people were arrested metres from the police station in central Hastings after almost 10 police cars chased and then spiked an “erratic” driver who was on the run.

Police said the chase started shortly before 10pm on Thursday after officers identified the driver of a vehicle as a man wanted for alleged family harm offences.

“The vehicle was signalled to stop on Pakowhai Rd but failed to do so and instead fled from police, and a pursuit was initiated,” a police spokesman said.

A wanted man was arrested in Hastings after a high-speed chase that ended metres from the local police station. Photo / Paul Taylor

A witness who saw the pursuit said almost 10 police cars followed the alleged offender. By the time the pursuit had ended most of the tyres on the offending vehicle had been blown out, he said.

The police spokesman said the driver drove from Pakowhai Rd erratically and at speed, driving out to the rural settlement of Bridge Pā before going back towards Hastings via State Highway 2.

“[The car] was spiked on State Highway 2, and police vehicles manoeuvred around the offender’s vehicle to slow it down as it entered the Hastings CBD.”

The Hastings police station at 102 Eastbourne St West. Photo / Warren Buckland

The pursuit ended when the car was brought to a stop near the intersection of Railway Rd and Eastbourne St West, about 150m from the Hastings police station.

“A 47-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear in Hastings District Court on June 11 facing charges relating to family harm offences,” the spokesman said.

“A second person in the vehicle was arrested but not charged.”

The police spokesman also confirmed one police vehicle was spiked during the pursuit and “would be back on the road soon.”

A car drove erratically through the Hastings CBD and was stopped near the local police station. Photo / Paul Taylor

In a pursuit last month in Central Hawke’s Bay, police used road spikes to stop a stolen car driven by youths.

However, the spikes were stolen by members of the public before they could be retrieved.

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community.