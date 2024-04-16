Police road spikes have been taken by members of the public after police neutralised a car in Central Hawke's Bay. Photo / Glenn Taylor

Police road spikes used to neutralise a stolen car driven by youths in Central Hawke’s Bay were stolen by members of the public before they could be retrieved.

Senior Sergeant Craig Vining said units located the stolen blue Toyota Aqua hatchback at 11.30am on Sunday travelling in Otane and were able to deploy spikes at the intersection of Higginson St and State Highway 2.

“Police then monitored the vehicle as it travelled south through to Waipawa and then into Waipukurau.

“Due to the vehicle driving at excessive speed, Police did not pursue and later located the vehicle abandoned in a field on Porangahau Road.

Five Hawke’s Bay youths were taken into custody after they were found located climbing an adjacent hill and are currently being dealt with by Youth Aid Services.

But the leftover spikes in Otane had disappeared before police could return to fetch them.

“Unfortunately, the set of road spikes were uplifted by a member of the public before they could be recovered from the roadside in Otane,” Vining said.

“If you have any information on the whereabouts of the road spikes we ask you to please contact us.”

Vining also noted that the way the situation was dealt with was “a good example” of police teamwork.

“This was a really solid team effort, which minimised risk to the public and the occupants of the stolen car.

Anyone with information on the incident or on the stolen spikes is being asked to contact the Police via 105, by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz, using Update my report.

People can reference file number 240414/5545. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 0800 555 111.