Hastings: Motorcyclist seriously injured after Flaxmere crash

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital by ambulance. Photo / NZME

A motorcyclist has been taken to hospital by ambulance. Photo / NZME

A motorcyclist has been seriously injured following a crash in Hastings.

Emergency services were called to two crashes just minutes apart on Thursday in different suburbs of Hastings.

One person was taken to hospital following a motorcycle crash on Caernarvon Dr in Flaxmere about 7.50am.

"A motorcyclist was seriously injured after falling from their bike," a police spokeswoman said of the incident.

Paramedics treated the patient before taking them to hospital.

"St John treated one patient in a serious condition and transported them to Hawke's Bay Hospital," a St John ambulance spokeswoman said.

Police were also called to another crash on Murdoch Rd West in Raureka about 7.40am, where one person was injured.

MORE TO COME.