Hastings man Ri Nikora admits murdering his partner Kathleen Kawana

Ric Stevens
By
Open Justice reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Kathleen Kawana’s body was found in an empty house near Ruatoria on August 3, 2019.

This story describes family violence and murder and may be distressing to some readers.

A homicide unsolved for five years was resolved today when a man pleaded guilty to murdering his partner.

Ri Charles Raymond Nikora appeared in the High Court at Napier and admitted murdering Kathleen Lorna Kawana

