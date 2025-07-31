Kawana was last seen alive at her Titahi Bay house on June 20, 2019.

On August 3 that year, more than six weeks later, her decomposing body was found about 600km from her home in an abandoned farmhouse south-west of Ruatoria, dressed only in her blue checked dressing gown.

The abandoned farmhouse was well-known to Nikora, who had spent time living in the area growing up, but was living in Hastings at the time of his long-distance partner’s death.

A Crown summary of facts said that Nikora had left Kawana’s Titahi Bay home with her in his car sometime on the night of June 20 to 21.

“It is not know whether she was alive or dead at this time,” the summary of facts said.

Despite their close relationship, Nikora was not arrested for his partner’s murder until May 2024, nearly five years after she died.

He has been in custody since and had been expected to face trial in September, before admitting his guilt today.

Nikora and Kawana formed a relationship in 2019 but continued to live in their respective houses in Flaxmere and Titahi Bay.

It became clear to those who were close to them that Nikora was jealous and controlling of Kawana.

The summary of facts describes multiple incidents of violence and assault, including one where he beat her unconscious and had to perform CPR to revive her.

