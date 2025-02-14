He beat her so badly that at one point she was bedridden for a day, and on another occasion her eyes were swollen closed, leaving her unable to see and groping in the dark to find out where the next blow was coming from.
Tutaki, 35, whose social media profile includes a photograph of a Mongrel Mob patch, appeared in the NapierDistrict Court on Friday after pleading guilty to representative charges of injuring with intent to injure, assault with a weapon, and strangulation.
Judge Richard Earwaker sent him to prison for six years.
The court was told Tutaki’s associates came to the Hastings house where he was keeping her to find her battered and bruised.
“I done that. I made her look like that,” Tutaki told them.
‘Proudly showing off’ violence
According to the Crown summary of facts, “He was proudly showing off how violent he could be to his associates, thinking that it would impress them”.
Although his associates sometimes remonstrated with Tutaki about how he was treating the woman, she was not rescued until a neighbour heard noises and called the police a month after she was first confined.
When the associates tried to reason with Tutaki and admonish him for his behaviour, he told them to “get f*****” and he would do whatever he wanted to do.
In an emailed statement, Women’s Refuge principal policy advisor Natalie Thorburn told NZME it was concerning that it took a month for anyone to invoke a police response to the women’s plight.
This was “despite so many people having witnessed or known about the violence and entrapment she was experiencing”, she said.
“An enormous amount of pus and fluid flowed from this incision,” the Crown summary said.
Judge Earwaker said that Tutaki was using drugs heavily at the time and, when interviewed by a probation officer for a pre-sentence report showed no insight into the offending.
He also said Tutaki claimed the victim had been self-harming and caused most of her injuries.
“You said she was whipping and cutting herself, not you,” the judge said.
A letter given to the court for the sentencing said that Tutaki was now sorry and remorseful, and wanted help with his drug use and anger, but Judge Earwaker said he had difficulty accepting how genuine it was.
He jailed Tutaki for six years on the strangulation charge, and for three years concurrently on the other charges.
The maximum penalty for strangulation is seven years in prison.
The summary of facts said that Tutaki isolated the woman to the point where she felt she could not reach out to anyone, and he stopped her from having any contact with her family.
She said later that her father expected her to see her come home in a casket.
Outside the court, a member of the woman’s family said they felt “blessed” to have her back alive.
Ric Stevens spent many years working for the former New Zealand Press Association news agency, including as a political reporter at Parliament, before holding senior positions at various daily newspapers. He joined NZME’s Open Justice team in 2022 and is based in Hawke’s Bay. His writing in the crime and justice sphere is informed by four years of frontline experience as a probation officer.