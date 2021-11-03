Hastings man claims $500,000 Lotto prize with numbers he picked with his wife

The Hastings man purchased the winning ticket from Four Square Mahora in Hastings, splitting $1 million prize with another player from Auckland in last week's draw. Photo / NZME

The woman in the shop quietly passed him a "little yellow slip of paper" and then a Hastings man's life changed forever.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, purchased a winning Lotto First Division Ticket from Four Square Mahora in Hastings, splitting the $1 million prize with another ticket purchaser from Auckland.

He checked the ticket while on his way home from work.

"When the winning noise went off I thought I might have won a Bonus Ticket, but then the lady at the counter slowly and quietly passed me a little yellow slip of paper that had $500,000 printed on it."

He was so "blown away" he nearly cried.

Waiting for his family to get home and tell them the good news, he said was pacing around the house.

It took a while for his wife to believe him when he said they'd won $500,000.

"It took a while for me to convince her it really was true – and then she started crying with joy. We both did actually.

"We had big family hugs and there were plenty of happy tears – it was such an emotional moment for us all."

The couple planned to laminate the little slip of paper with the prize amount printed on it, to always remind them of just how lucky they are.

Both regular Lotto players, he and his wife buy a ticket each week together and play their own numbers.

His wife picked the winning numbers randomly three years ago.

"They don't have any special significance, they're just numbers that felt lucky at the time – and boy did they work out."

The couple were absolutely thrilled and plan to buy their first home.

"We've been wanting to buy a property for a very long time, and now we will be able to make that dream a reality.

"We still can't believe it."