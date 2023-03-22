A Hastings player will be celebrating after winning $ 1 million in Lotto's first division.

A Hastings player will be celebrating after winning $ 1 million in Lotto's first division.

One lucky Lotto player has become the most recent millionaire after striking the jackpot in tonight’s Powerball draw.

Given the recent destruction caused by Cyclone Gabrielle in the area, the Hastings’ player may finally be feeling lucky after scooping the first-division prize of $1 million.

The winning ticket was sold at Pakn’Save Hastings.

Since the Powerball wasn’t struck this evening, the jackpot will be $5m on Saturday night.

Strike four also wasn’t struck and will roll over to a $700,000 jackpot this weekend.

Last weekend, another player one a staggering $15.5m in the “must be won” draw that raised funds for cyclone relief. The lucky player waited four days to claim his prize, only just picking it up earlier today.

Kiwis, having bought more than 1.3m tickets, raised $11.7m for cyclone-ravaged regions.

Ticket sales for the draw were about double the number for a normal Saturday, Lotto NZ head of corporate communications Lucy Fullarton said.