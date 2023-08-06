An artist's impression of the Foodeast facility in Hastings.

Fresh artist images of a unique $18 million project in Hastings have been released, showing what the Foodeast project will look like when complete.

The Foodeast-Haumako facility includes two buildings currently under construction that will become an innovation hub for the food and beverage industry in Hawke’s Bay when opened next year.

The vision is for businesses to come together, network and work on new products.

Construction has been delayed by more than a year after the initial design had to be scaled back due to rising building costs.

An artist's impression of what the inside of the innovation centre could look like when complete.

The hub is located on Elwood Rd near Showgrounds Hawke’s Bay, and the main building, the innovation centre, will include tenanted offices and shared spaces, as well as a cafe.

It has been scaled back from two storeys to a single-storey building, now due to be completed by March 2024.

The other building, the innovation factory, will be used for testing products and is due to be completed in November.

Artist images have provided further insight into the vision for the project, which is aimed at boosting the food and beverage industry in the Bay.

Steve Boggs, director of health food company Skybright, said they were following the progress of the project and were interested in leasing space.

“We consider that Foodeast-Haumako offers an enhanced fit-for-purpose facility where we can develop and test our products for the local and international markets. We are very keen to see it reach its potential.”

Hastings Mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said the centre would “add real value to our economy, as well as employment opportunities for Hawke’s Bay”.

The project, first announced in 2019, will cost around $18m, which includes construction, set-up and operational costs.

Construction is progressing on the facility, which includes the innovation centre (left) and innovation factory (right).

The majority of the funding ($12m) is coming from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and the rest of the funds are coming from Hastings District Council, Hawke’s Bay Regional Investment Company (owned by Hawke’s Bay Regional Council), and Progressive Meats.

The facility will include long-term leased spaces as well as spaces available for booking for demonstrations, events and training.