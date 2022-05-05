Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings: $20m Foodeast project scales down design over high build cost

3 minutes to read
The original design for Foodeast in Hastings which is being scaled back due to high build costs. Photo / Supplied

The original design for Foodeast in Hastings which is being scaled back due to high build costs. Photo / Supplied

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

A major project worth about $20 million on the outskirts of Hastings has fallen victim to rising building costs.

Construction of the Foodeast development on Elwood Rd, near Showgrounds Hawke's Bay, was set to begin

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.