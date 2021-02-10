Hastings District Council extends Te Mata Peak alcohol ban plan

The alcohol ban would include the full Te Mata Park and associated roadways, walkways and parking. Photo / File

If you want a champagne sunset on Te Mata Peak or spirits in a cemetery you will have to fight for it in Hastings, as the council puts a bylaw review out for public consultation.

As part of the council's five-yearly bylaw review Te Mata Park, now including the full park and associated roadways, walkways and parking has been added to the list of alcohol banned areas.

This is due to concerns raised by police about alcohol related disorder in the area.

Previously the ban would have just applied to the area from the midway gate to summit.

But when the Te Mata Peak Trust met on February 1 and "it was agreed that a ban was appropriate and should cover the full park and associated parking, walkways and roadways".

Councillor Malcolm Dixon said the trust board have an arrangement that people can organise celebrations at the park.

He also said Peak House sits outside the park.

Currently, at least one tour operator provides a tour which includes champagne sunsets at Te Mata Peak.

Hastings Cemetery and Crematorium between Maraekakaho & Orchard Rds and the eastern boundary of Heretaunga Intermediate School has also been added following police and general community concerns.

At a council meeting on Thursday the council accepted the consolidated bylaw and council officers will now start the consultation process.

Councillor Bayden Barber said there had been occasions where there was alcohol and not just in carparks and said the change is "a good outcome for the whole community".

Public consultation will start February 15 and run until March 19.

Submissions will then be heard by council on May 20 and 21 before the final consolidated bylaw is adopted in August 2021.