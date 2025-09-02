Advertisement
Harry Matchitt’s conviction for manslaughter of Brian Hilton in Ōpōtiki cold case quashed, case thrown out after ‘false confession’ to police

Jared Savage
By
Investigative Journalist·NZ Herald·
17 mins to read

Harry Matchitt (left), was found guilty of manslaughter after the death of Brian Hilton in Ōpōtiki in July 2016. The conviction was later overturned. Photo / NZME composite image

An Ōpōtiki man who spent three years in prison for beating his elderly neighbour to death has now had his manslaughter conviction quashed in a so-called ‘false confession’ miscarriage of justice - and is now seeking $600,000 in compensation. Jared Savage reports

Brian Hilton was found lying on the floor

