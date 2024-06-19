Life Education's Harold the Giraffe practises his high tea etiquette in preparation for the forthcoming fundraisier on Friday, July 12. Photo / Dean Taylor

Life Education's Harold the Giraffe practises his high tea etiquette in preparation for the forthcoming fundraisier on Friday, July 12. Photo / Dean Taylor

Harold the Giraffe, accompanied by his friends Nicky Wise and Abby Miles, is all set to charm children and their caregivers at Harold’s High Tea, an event to raise funds for the Waipā King Country Life Education Trust.

Harold, the beloved mascot of Life Education New Zealand, has been diligently preparing for this special occasion, polishing his party manners and brushing up on table etiquette to ensure a splendid time for all attendees.

Children and adults alike are invited to don their finest attire and join Harold for an elegant high tea experience.

The event, to be held in Ōhaupō, will feature disco dancing, colouring activities and a lucky prize draw - plus attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a reading session with the author and illustrator of Harold’s Spots.

“We are excited to host Harold’s High Tea as a fun-filled way to support the invaluable work of the Waipā King Country Life Education Trust,” said Wise and Miles, the trust’s teachers who are deeply involved in teaching life skills to local school children.

“Through our Life Education programmes, we empower tamariki with essential skills to navigate life’s challenges and make healthy choices.”

Harold's Spots author Sarah Johnson (right) and illustrator Deborah Hinde giving a reading at the launch in 2022. Photo / Dean Taylor

There have certainly been plenty of those in the last few years.

Wise and Miles love to work with the children of the region’s primary and intermediate schools, teaching them how to look after their bodies with good nutrition and good decisions, and also teaching about how to be good friends with lots of ideas about how to work together and be a great community member.

Waipā King Country Life Education Trust members are volunteers and need to raise more than $200,000 annually to sustain the trust’s educational initiatives across the Waipā King Country region.

This pays for their two classrooms and specially trained educators, who last year visited more than 50 schools and taught lessons to almost 9000 students.

The trust relies on funds raised from the community by way of sponsorship, grants, donations - and support for events such as Harold’s High Tea.

Waipa-King Country Life Education Trust educators Abby Miles (left) and Nicky Wise with Harold the Giraffe. Photo / Supplied

“We are thrilled to see the community come together to support our cause,” said Harold.

“It’s going to be a fantastic day filled with laughter, learning, and of course, plenty of giraffe-themed fun.”

The event takes place on Friday, July 12 at the Ōhaupō Community, Sport and Recreation Centre from 10am to 12.30pm. Tickets are $30 for adults and $20 per child and every child is required to be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets by emailing waipakingcountry@lifeedtrust.org.nz