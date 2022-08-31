Harbour bridge protest: NZTA monitoring traffic as tractor convoy set to hit Auckland motorway

Protesters jumped out of cars during a protest over the Auckland Harbour Bridge, with police arresting 11 people in what a senior officer described as a "really high-risk environment". Video / hornlova via TikTok

Protesters jumped out of cars during a protest over the Auckland Harbour Bridge, with police arresting 11 people in what a senior officer described as a "really high-risk environment". Video / hornlova via TikTok

The Auckland Harbour Bridge is set to again be the centre of anti-Government protest action this morning with a convoy of tractors planning to roll across it.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said its Auckland Traffic Operations Centre is monitoring all traffic approaching Auckland from rural areas.

"We will provide updates on any disruptions or congestion via our social media channels.

"We advise people to check the latest conditions before travelling in the city, and consider using the Western Ring Route as an alternative if travel over the bridge is disrupted," said senior media manager Andy Knackstedt.

While the protest route is unclear it is understood the protesters will leave South Auckland and travel up the Southern Motorway to the Auckland Harbour Bridge before heading back through downtown Auckland.

It is the latest in a string of protest actions that has seen the bridge targeted by disgruntled anti-Government factions.

Last month a Freedoms and Rights Coalition convoy was escorted by police over the bridge as it made its way south to a rally in Wellington.

While that protest went without incident, in May people jumped out of cars during a protest over the bridge, with 11 arrested.

Earlier in the year around 2000 anti-mandate protesters linked to the Brian Tamaki-led Freedoms and Rights Coalition walked across the bridge, which saw it closed to traffic for 90 minutes on a busy Saturday morning.

A woman driving one of the many tractors that converged in Auckland's CBD last November. Photo / Alex Burton

The Groundswell movement is a rural protest faction formed in 2020 opposing regulations on the sector. It has used convoys of tractors and farm vehicles in cities to draw attention to its cause.

Last November during the Delta outbreak hundreds of tractors, 4WDs, utes and other vehicles rolled down Auckland's CBD and other town centres as part of a nationwide Groundswell protest.