Harbour Bridge lanes closed after Auckland crash, drivers warned of delays

A crash has closed two northbound lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, causing delays.

A crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge has closed two northbound lanes, with motorists warned to expect delays.

One person received minor injuries in the single-vehicle crash that occurred just before 11.20am, police said.

But emergency services remain on the scene at the vital Auckland transport link, and motorists face

