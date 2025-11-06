- A crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge has closed two northbound lanes, causing delays.
A crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge has closed two northbound lanes, with motorists warned to expect delays.
One person received minor injuries in the single-vehicle crash that occurred just before 11.20am, police said.
But emergency services remain on the scene at the vital Auckland transport link, and motorists face