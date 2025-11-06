A crash has closed two northbound lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge, causing delays.

A crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge has closed two northbound lanes, causing delays.

Congestion stretched 8km from Gillies Ave interchange, with a driving time of nearly 30 minutes.

One person received minor injuries in the single-vehicle crash that occurred just before 11.20am, police said.

But emergency services remain on the scene at the vital Auckland transport link, and motorists face a slow journey north.

“Northbound lanes two and three have been closed while crews respond ... motorists are being advised to expect delays”, police said.