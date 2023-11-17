Hamilton’s Waterworld pool closes due to ‘major incident’

Hamilton’s Waterworld aquatic centre has closed because of “a major incident” this afternoon with St John treating a person in a critical condition.

“Due to a major incident earlier this afternoon, Waterworld is temporarily closed until further notice,” the centre said in a post on social media.

“Our team is diligently addressing the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of all visitors.”

The centre said it will provide further updates as soon as possible.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded to a water incident in Forest Lake, Hamilton at 1.13pm. One ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.

”We treated and transported one person in a critical condition to the Waikato Hospital,” they said.

Police said they were advised that a person was receiving medical treatment but had no further information.

More to come