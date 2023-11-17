Voyager 2023 media awards
Hamilton’s Waterworld pool closes due to ‘major incident’

NZ Herald
Hamilton’s Waterworld aquatic centre has closed because of “a major incident” this afternoon with St John treating a person in a critical condition.

“Due to a major incident earlier this afternoon, Waterworld is temporarily closed until further notice,” the centre said in a post on social media.

“Our team is diligently addressing the situation to ensure the safety and well-being of all visitors.”

The centre said it will provide further updates as soon as possible.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said they responded to a water incident in Forest Lake, Hamilton at 1.13pm. One ambulance and a rapid response vehicle were sent to the scene.

”We treated and transported one person in a critical condition to the Waikato Hospital,” they said.

Police said they were advised that a person was receiving medical treatment but had no further information.

More to come

