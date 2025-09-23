Advertisement
Hamilton woman Mariah Gunter’s $17k heist that funded her drug addiction

Belinda Feek
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Waikato·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Mariah Gunter stole thousands of dollars' worth of jewellery when she broke into a Hamilton home.

Just five minutes after a woman left her home, Mariah Gunter clambered through her bathroom window with a plan to steal anything of value.

The 34-year-old went through the drawers in the victim’s bathroom before searching the house.

She left with just over $17,000 worth of jewellery and other

