The 65-year-old was jailed for 17 months but after being remanded in custody will be released today on a time-served basis. Photo / 123rf

Annoyed at being told to stop slamming her doors, a Hamilton woman went outside and stabbed her neighbour as she hung out her washing.

Today, Sandra Ellen Wilson was jailed for 17 months after earlier admitting a charge of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm to the victim.

Court documents show, Wilson and the victim - who has name suppression - had lived next door to each other in adjoining but separate units in the city for six months.

The day before the stabbing, the pair had an argument with the victim telling Wilson to "get out of her space" after she walked through her front door.

The next morning, on December 7, last year, the victim yelled out to Wilson to stop slamming her door as she had been doing it repeatedly and had been giving her a fright.

The victim was outside hanging out her washing when the 65-year-old approached her from behind.

She turned to see Wilson lunge at her with the knife and stab her once in the abdomen with a small kitchen knife.

The pair continued to struggle as Wilson tried to stab her twice more.

The victim received a cut to her left thumb as she tried to protect herself, as well as a 2cm wide, 3cm wound to the right side of her abdomen which required hospital treatment.

Wilson left and put the knife in the sink before leaving the property.

When spoken to by police, Wilson admitted stabbing her neighbour and said that she "hopes she dies".

Wilson appeared for sentence in the Hamilton District Court today before Judge Noel Cocurullo after last week accepting a sentencing indication on the charge.

After taking a 32-month starting point, Wilson was given a 15 per cent discount for her guilty plea along with a further 25 per cent for previous good character.

Judge Cocurullo said the good character discount was "somewhat of an error" given she did have previous convictions, however "there's nothing similar to the serious nature of what has occasioned here".

He said given that discount he would not issue any further discounts on the sentence.

The judge then discussed with counsel Kerry Burroughs that she was due for release today given the length of time she had already served in custody.

Discussions of her release conditions then ensued with many being imposed, the main one being that she was not to go within 500 metres of her old residence without approval from a probation officer.

"Don't go anywhere near your former address," Judge Cocurullo told her.

"You are not to have anything to do with the victim of your offending as well.

"It's highly likely if you did, you will return to jail."