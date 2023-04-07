Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a Hamilton superette on Hare Puke Drive, Flagstaff. Police are urging anyone who may have seen a silver Toyota Mark X in and around the area to share information. Information can be provided by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, clicking ‘Update Report’ and referencing file number 230407/8461.

Hamilton police are investigating an aggravated robbery at a superette last night where a staff member was assaulted and knocked unconscious.

They have this afternoon released footage of the incident in a bid to help identify the offenders.

Detective Senior Sergeant Andrew Saunders said four offenders entered the store on Hare Puke Drive, Flagstaff shortly before 9pm last night and assaulted the victim.

“The victim received medical treatment in hospital and has since been discharged,” he said.

“The offenders stole cash from the till and fled the scene in a stolen vehicle before police arrived.”

The vehicle was recovered by police in Enderley, Hamilton about 3.30am.

Saunders said investigators had completed a scene examination of the superette and the vehicle and are working hard to identify and locate the offenders.

“We are also appealing to the public to come forward if they have any information about this incident which may assist police with their enquiries,” he said.

“We urge anyone who saw a silver Toyota Mark X in and around the Flagstaff and Enderley areas around 9pm last night to share this with police.”

Information can be provided by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105, clicking ‘Update report’ and referencing file number 230407/8461.

“We understand that this is a distressing incident that will cause concern to the wider community,” said Saunders.

“Police want to reassure the public that this cowardly attack on a victim offering no resistance will not be tolerated.

“Police are committed to finding those responsible for the attack on an innocent man who was only trying to do his job, and holding them to account for their actions.”