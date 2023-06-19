Te Whatu Ora tells surgeons to consider ethnicity in prioritising patients, AT rolls out a new city parking plan and Prince Harry's court case costs UK taxpayers £1m in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / New Zealand Herald

Police have arrested three youths who allegedly stole a car and assaulted a woman in her Hamilton home.

The trio went into a Newell Rd home in Tamahere just after midnight last Friday to allegedly steal a station wagon parked in the driveway but were soon confronted by the occupant.

Hamilton City area commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said the offenders tried to push their way inside the house, stealing the woman’s handbag.

They assaulted her before fleeing the address.

“A good description of the offenders was provided to the staff and the police were able to undergo inquiries in a nearby suburb”, McBeth said.

“The three young people were located at a Riverlea address, and the vehicle was located in the street. All three were arrested and the vehicle was recovered.”

They face charges of aggravated robbery, police said.

“The victim’s property has been recovered and they are being provided with ongoing support.”

McBeth said police continue to have no tolerance for such offending.

“We will use all resources available to us to hold those committing this type of offending to account.

“It’s also important for families and communities to lead the way with the right support in place from partner agencies.”

Akula Sharma is an Auckland-based reporter who joined the Herald in 2022. She has previously worked at the Gisborne Herald.