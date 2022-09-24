15-year-old Madison Young went missing from her home in Frankton, Hamilton on Saturday. Photo / Supplied

Hamilton police have serious concerns for a teenager who went missing from her home.

Madison Young was last seen at her home in the suburb of Frankton on Saturday.

Police have today put out an appeal to the public to help locate the 15-year-old.

"She may be wearing a men's over-sized blue and white checked shirt over a white and grey top with black cargo pants and no shoes," said a police spokesperson.

Young also has red hair and a piercing through the bottom bridge of her nose.

"Police and her family have serious concerns for her welfare," said a police spokesperson.

Anyone who has seen Young, or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call Police on 111, quoting the file number 220925/4938.