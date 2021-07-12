Voyager 2021 media awards
New Zealand|Crime

Hamilton police officer shooting: Accused appears in court

2 minutes to read
The 23-year-old faces several charges after Friday's alleged shooting. He appeared in the Hamilton District Court this morning. Photo / Belinda Feek

NZ Herald reporter based in Hamilton

A man accused of shooting a policeman with a shotgun during a routine traffic stop in Hamilton has made a brief appearance in court.

The 23-year-old was given interim name suppression when he appeared before Judge David Harvey in the Hamilton District Court late this afternoon.

The man's lawyer, Kerry Burroughs, said he wouldn't be applying for bail today on the charges, which include causing grievous bodily harm with intent to avoid arrest, unlawful possession of a shotgun and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle.

He is also facing several driving charges, including dangerous driving and driving while disqualified, from separate incidents in Hamilton on May 26 and June 28.

The accused was supported in court by a large group of family and friends

Judge Harvey remanded him in custody without plea to reappear in two weeks and also called for a psychological report under Section 38 of the Criminal Procedure Mentally Impaired Persons Act.

A police spokesperson this morning said the injured officer, who has name suppression, remains in a stable condition.

He underwent surgery in Waikato Hospital at the weekend after the alleged shooting on Bankwood Rd, Hamilton.

Police allege the officer was shot after the accused got out of the car and fired at him.

That man is then accused of stealing a police car, while the driver of the other vehicle also fled the scene.

Both were found hours later.