Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Hamilton police issue arrest warrant for Troy Mudford, say he should not be approached

Raphael Franks
By
Multimedia Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

A stretched workforce could threaten infrastructure, RSA may fracture over withholding fees and police issue over 70 infringement notices.

Hamilton police are hunting a violent robber, with a string of previous convitions, who they warn should not be approached.

A warrant is out for the arrest of Troy Mudford, 24, who went to trial for assaulting four victims and stealing their jewellery, handbags and mobile phones in January 2021

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save