Troy Mudford, 24, a convicted robber and assaulter, has a warrant out for his arrest. Photo / New Zealand Herald

“The 24-year-old is believed to be in the Hamilton area,” a police spokesman said.

“[He] should not be approached,” he said.

“If you see Mudford, or you know where he is, please contact police on 111 and use the reference number 250613/4965.”

Informants could also phone 105 or report it on the 105 website. Information could also be offered anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Supplied photographs of Mudford show him with distinctive Black Power-associated facial tattoos.

Sentencing Mudford in 2022, Justice Jagose noted the eight previous convictions and that he had only been released from jail a month before the Rotokauri robbery.

After an “encounter” the previous day, Mudford arrived at a Rotokauri house with Shannon Jenifer Avery and Maxine Danielle McWaters before the victims, two men and two women, turned up in their car.

They confronted them and Mudford punched one of the men in his jaw, before the trio stole their jewellery, handbags and cellphones, ordering them to reset the devices.

The victims were then ordered to go inside the house, and some testified they were assaulted and forced to strip naked and hug during the ordeal.

They were kept inside the house against their will until dawn.

Mudford struck one victim in the back of the head with a hammer.

At one point, Avery held a knife to a victim’s waist in a vehicle as they met her mother to get money.

A pre-sentence report said Mudford was “motivated to move on” from his anti-social behaviour, which has led to him being estranged from his Cambridge family.

While on remand in prison, he had taken steps towards positive goals, which were at this stage proving successful in reducing the number of alerts to the department.

However, it was noted he did not have any support in the community for when he would be released.

“I note you saying you are working on being a better person and trying to make changes to better your life to avoid putting yourself in situations like that again,” the judge said.

Police have been approached to provide detail on the incident that has led to the new warrant for Mudford’s arrest.

Raphael Franks is an Auckland-based reporter who covers business, breaking news and local stories from Tāmaki Makaurau. He joined the Herald as a Te Rito cadet in 2022.

